Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Higgs Fletcher & Mack on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against O'Reilly Automotive to California Eastern District Court. The complaint, over alleged workplace sexual harassment, was filed by JML Law on behalf of Brian Gonzales. The case is 1:22-cv-01188, Gonzales v. O'Reilly Auto Enterprises LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 20, 2022, 8:30 PM