Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Officia Imaging Inc. and Alternative Business Equipment Inc. to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Zakay Law Group and the JCL Law Firm. The case is 3:22-cv-01982, Gonzales v. Officia Imaging Inc. et al.

California

December 14, 2022, 8:34 PM