Removed To Federal Court

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on Wednesday removed an employment class action against Northrop Grumman, a Virginia-based aerospace and defense technology company, to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Lavi & Ebrahimian, alleges wage-and-hour violations. The case is 3:23-cv-00609, Gonzales v. Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation et al.

Aerospace & Defense

April 05, 2023, 8:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Cedric Gonzales

Plaintiffs

Lavi & Ebrahimian, LLP

Lavi And Ebrahimian LLP

defendants

Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation

Does 1 to 100, inclusive

defendant counsels

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Amber D. Mckonly

Matthew T. Sessions

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches