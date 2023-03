Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Lincoln National Life Insurance and other defendants to New Mexico District Court. The suit, pertaining to long-term disability benefits, was filed by the attorney Christopher Carlsen on behalf of Andrea L Gonzales. The case is 1:23-cv-00199, Gonzales v. Lincoln National Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

March 08, 2023, 4:52 PM