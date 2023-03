Removed To Federal Court

Supplement company Kaged Muscle removed a consumer class action to California Central District Court on Thursday. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, alleges that the defendant's containers of protein powder, creatine and other supplements contain excessive slack fill. Kaged Muscle is represented by Cozen O'Connor. The case is 2:23-cv-01959, Gonzales v. Kaged Muscle LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 16, 2023, 4:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Gonzales

defendants

Does

Kaged Muscle, LLC

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims