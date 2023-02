Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Tuesday removed a negligence lawsuit against Generation Investment Inc., doing business as Capewood Apartments, and OBH Capewood LLC to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Taft L. Foley, arises from the death of a Capewood resident who was purportedly killed at Capewood Apartments by an unknown assailant. The case is 4:23-cv-00632, Gonzales v. Generation Investment Inc. et al.

Real Estate

February 21, 2023, 3:20 PM