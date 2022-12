Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Castillo Moriarty Tran & Robinson on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Union Pacific and Amtrak to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Makkabi Law Group on behalf of the estate of Rebecca Luna Gonzales, who was allegedly struck and killed by a train in San Leandro, California. The case is 3:22-cv-08972, Gonzales et al. v. National Railroad Passenger Corp. et al.