New Suit - Product Liability

CVS Pharmacy was hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court alleging that the retailer failed to warn consumers about the hazards of prenatal exposure to acetaminophen. The lawsuit, part of a string of similar cases, was filed by Singleton Schreiber LLP and Watts Guerra LLC on behalf of a mother who says taking the drug while pregnant caused her child to develop autism spectrum disorder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-01655, Gonzales et al v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc.