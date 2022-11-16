New Suit - Copyright

Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in North Carolina Middle District Court against Mariscos Pacifico Nayarit Inc. and other defendants. The court action, filed on behalf of Mercedes Gonzales-Alcantara, pursues claims against the defendants for allegedly misappropriating the recipes and menu of the plaintiff's Mexican restaurant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00982, Gonzales-Alcantara v. Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit, LLC f/k/a Mariscos Las Costas Nayarit, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 16, 2022, 6:35 PM