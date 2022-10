Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Vineyards Apartments and Sentinel Real Estate Corp. to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit was filed by Gentry Arnold PLLC on behalf of Angela Gonyon. The case is 2:22-cv-02712, Gonyon v. Vineyard Residential LLC.

Real Estate

October 18, 2022, 3:48 PM