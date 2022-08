Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dickinson Wright on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Thav, Ryke & Associates on behalf of Anne Gongos, who contends that Chase unlawfully transferred $45,000 from her bank account into an unknown Coinbase account. The case is 2:22-cv-11907, Gongos v. J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.