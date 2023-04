Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Alimonti Law removed a lawsuit against the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey on Monday to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Harmon, Linder & Rogowsky on behalf of Hilda A. Gonell, who claims she sustained injuries due to falling near the luggage carousel. The case is 1:23-cv-02843, Gonell v. JetBlue Airways Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

April 17, 2023, 5:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Hilda A. Gonell

defendants

JetBlue Airways Corporation

Port Authority Of New York And New Jersey

Roma Cleaning, Inc.

defendant counsels

Alimonti Law Offices

nature of claim: 310/over alleged injuries related to air travel