Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Zeichner Ellman & Krause on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Citibank and JPMorgan Chase to New York Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Hancock Estabrook LLP on behalf of Richard Gondeck, accuses the defendants of depositing a check that was fraudulently endorsed. The case is 5:23-cv-00223, Gondeck v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. et al.