Removed To Federal Court

Tapestry, the parent company of Kate Spade and Coach, on Friday removed a consumer class action to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act, was filed by Kuhn Raslavich. Tapestry is represented by Akerman. The case is 8:22-cv-02164, Gomez v. Tapestry Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 16, 2022, 5:26 PM