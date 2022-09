Who Got The Work

Justine A. Baakman of Offit Kurman has entered an appearance for Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The complaint was filed July 27 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by attorney Jared S. Zafran on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was robbed and assaulted while riding a train. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karen S. Marston, is 2:22-cv-02949, Gomez v. Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority.

Government

September 10, 2022, 12:02 PM