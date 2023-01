Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary on Tuesday removed an employment class action against Roadrunner Transportation Services to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Mahoney Law Group on behalf of employees who claim they have been misclassified as independent contractors and denied certain wages. The case is 3:23-cv-00119, Gomez v. Roadrunner Transportation Services, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

January 10, 2023, 7:58 PM