Who Got The Work

Jason D. Melichar, Holly Colvin Herring and Robert Buckner Hall III of Wilson Elser have entered appearances for Myles S. Johnson, Johnson Law Group and Erin C. Mullen in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The action was filed by a pro se plaintiff on Oct. 11 in Colorado District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Domenico, is 1:22-cv-02663, Gomez v. Polis.

Colorado

November 25, 2022, 5:30 AM