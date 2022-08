Removed To Federal Court

MMM Consumer Brands on Wednesday removed a consumer class action filed under the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Kuhn Raslavich P.A., accuses the defendant of making customer sales calls without consent. MMM Consumer Brands is represented by Carlton Fields. The case is 8:22-cv-02005, Gomez v. MMM Consumer Brands Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 31, 2022, 3:18 PM