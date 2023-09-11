Who Got The Work

Union Carbide Company, a Dow Chemical subsidiary, has turned to attorneys from Pugh Accardo as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit for product liability claims. The action was filed July 27 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Baron & Budd on behalf of David Gomez, who claims that he was diagnosed with mesothelioma after being exposed to asbestos-containing products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Darrel James Papillion, is 2:23-cv-02850, Gomez v. Lamons Gasket Company et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 11, 2023, 8:22 AM

