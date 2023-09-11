Who Got The Work
Union Carbide Company, a Dow Chemical subsidiary, has turned to attorneys from Pugh Accardo as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit for product liability claims. The action was filed July 27 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Baron & Budd on behalf of David Gomez, who claims that he was diagnosed with mesothelioma after being exposed to asbestos-containing products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Darrel James Papillion, is 2:23-cv-02850, Gomez v. Lamons Gasket Company et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
September 11, 2023, 8:22 AM
defendants
- 3M Company
- Huntington Ingalls Incorporated
- International Paper Company
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Metropolitan Life Insurance Company
- Sentry Insurance Company
- Union Carbide Coporation
- Union Carbide Corporation
- Eagle, Inc.
- Hopeman Brothers Inc
- Lamons Gasket Company
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company (Wayne Manufacutring Corp.)
- Taylor-Seidenbach, Inc.
defendant counsels
- Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn, Llp (new Orleans)
- Courington, Kiefer, Sommers, Marullo & Matherne, LLC
- Courington, Kiefer, Sommers, Marullo & Matherne
- Irwin Fritchie Urquhart And Moore, Llc
- Irwin Fritchie Urquhart Moore & Daniels
- Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
- Irwin Fritchie Urquhart Moore & Daniels LLC
- Hailey McNamara Hall Larmann Papale
- Pugh Accardo Haas Radecker Carey
- Hailey Mcnamara
nature of claim: 368/for asbestos-related product liability claims