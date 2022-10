Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Home Depot and Gabriella Franco to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Sweeney Law Firm and attorney Jonathan J. Moon on behalf of Nick Gomez, who claims he was wrongfully terminated for reporting gender- and race-based harassment. The case is 2:22-cv-07691, Gomez v. Home Depot USA, Inc. et al.