Removed To Federal Court

Food manufacturer El-Milagro Inc. d/b/a El Milagro Tortillas on Tuesday removed a wage-and-hour class action to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Justicia Laboral LLC on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as drivers who contend that they were not provided with a paid lunch break. El-Milagro is represented by Duane Morris. The case is 1:23-cv-01606, Gomez v. El-Milagro, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 15, 2023, 6:56 AM