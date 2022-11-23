Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hill Ward Henderson and Bondurant Mixson & Elmore on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against Edible Arrangements LLC to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Kuhn Raslavich PA for claims under the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act on behalf of individuals in Florida who allegedly received a sales call from the defendant without having given prior consent. The case is 8:22-cv-02690, Gomez v. Edible Arrangements, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 23, 2022, 3:23 PM