New Suit - Consumer

Block Inc., the fintech business formerly known as Square, and Choice Financial Group were sued Friday in California Central District Court claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations. The lawsuit, for claims under the Electronic Funds Transfer Act, was filed by Barthel & Barthel on behalf of Tiffany Gomez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00426, Gomez v. Choice Financial Group et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 11, 2023, 9:47 AM