New Suit - Employment Class Action

Brinker International, the parent company of Chili's, was slapped with an employment class action Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by the Haines Law Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-09458, Gomez v. Brinker Restaurant Corporation et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 30, 2022, 6:13 PM