Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Shutts & Bowen on Thursday removed a consumer class action against Bloomingdale's to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for claims under the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act, was filed by Kuhn Raslavich PA. The case is 8:23-cv-00413, Gomez v. Bloomingdale's, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 24, 2023, 5:35 AM