Who Got The Work

Elizabeth R. Gorman and Victoria Scaglione of Milber MakrisÂ Plousadis & Seiden have stepped in to defend Brooklyn's Pioneer Supermarket and CEO Bruno Corona in a class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint was filed Dec. 14 in New York Eastern District Court by Helen F. Dalton & Associates, P.C. on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as security guards. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan, is 1:22-cv-07576, Gomez v. BC Food & Produce Corp. et al.

New York

January 28, 2023, 12:58 PM