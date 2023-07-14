Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Ashley Furniture Industries and Stoneledge Furniture LLC to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Diefer Law Group on behalf of a former sales representative who contends that she was required to work 'off the clock' and was wrongfully terminated while on protected medical leave. The case is 2:23-cv-05670, Gomez v. Ashley Homestores Holdings, Inc., a Wisconsin Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 14, 2023, 6:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Rosanna Gomez

defendants

Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC, a Wisconsin Limited Liability Company

Ashley Homestores Holdings, Inc., a Wisconsin Corporation

Does 1 through 25, Inclusive,

Stoneledge Furniture, LLC, a Wisconsin Limited Liability Company

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination