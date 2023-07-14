Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Ashley Furniture Industries and Stoneledge Furniture LLC to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Diefer Law Group on behalf of a former sales representative who contends that she was required to work 'off the clock' and was wrongfully terminated while on protected medical leave. The case is 2:23-cv-05670, Gomez v. Ashley Homestores Holdings, Inc., a Wisconsin Corporation et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
July 14, 2023, 6:59 AM