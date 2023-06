New Suit - Personal Injury

Advance Auto Parts and other defendants were sued Monday in New York Eastern District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The court case was brought by Weis & Rosenbloom on behalf of Juana Maribel Gomez and her ward. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04127, Gomez v. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 05, 2023, 10:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Juana Maribel Gomez

Plaintiffs

Weis & Rosenbloom, P.C.

defendants

Advance Auto Parts, Inc.

Joseph Emiliano Perez

Penske Corporation, Inc.

Penske Logistics LLC

Penske Truck Leasing Co., LP.

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision