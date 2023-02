Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Burke, Williams & Sorensen on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against American Fidelity Assurance Co. to California Central District Court. The suit, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed by Darras Law on behalf of Celia Gomez-Schroeder. The case is 2:23-cv-00757, Gomez-Schroeder v. American Fidelity Assurance Company et al.

Insurance

February 01, 2023, 7:14 PM