New Suit - Employment

The Cochran Law Firm filed an employment lawsuit Monday in Maryland District Court against KCW Engineering Technologies. The suit was brought on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was retaliated against after it had been found that a manager had been at fault for a professional error rather than the plaintiff, who had been blamed initially. The plaintiff also claims he was terminated after considering taking parental leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01853, Gomez Ramos v. Kcw Engineering Technologies Inc.

Construction & Engineering

July 10, 2023, 6:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Jorge A Gomez Ramos

Plaintiffs

The Cochran Law Firm

defendants

Kcw Engineering Technologies Inc

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation