Counsel at Courington, Kiefer, Sommers, Marullo & Matherne on Thursday removed a lawsuit against 3M, Huntington Ingalls Industries, International Paper, Dow Chemical and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Baron & Budd on behalf of David Gomez, who claims that he was diagnosed with mesothelioma after being exposed to asbestos-containing products. The case is 2:23-cv-02850, Gomez et al v. Huntington Ingalls Incorporated et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
July 28, 2023, 5:52 AM