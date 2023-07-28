Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Courington, Kiefer, Sommers, Marullo & Matherne on Thursday removed a lawsuit against 3M, Huntington Ingalls Industries, International Paper, Dow Chemical and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Baron & Budd on behalf of David Gomez, who claims that he was diagnosed with mesothelioma after being exposed to asbestos-containing products. The case is 2:23-cv-02850, Gomez et al v. Huntington Ingalls Incorporated et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 28, 2023, 5:52 AM

Plaintiffs

David Gomez

defendants

3M Company

Huntington Ingalls Incorporated

International Paper Company

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

Sentry Insurance Company

Union Carbide Coporation

Eagle, Inc.

Hopeman Brothers Inc

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company (Wayne Manufacutring Corp.)

Taylor-Seidenbach, Inc.

defendant counsels

Courington, Kiefer, Sommers, Marullo & Matherne

nature of claim: 368/for asbestos-related product liability claims