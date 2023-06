Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr on Wednesday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Home Depot to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Gomel & Associates on behalf of Jose Marco Vinici Gomez Arzate. The case is 4:23-cv-02289, Gomez Arzate v. Home Depot USA Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 21, 2023, 7:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Jose Marco Vinici Gomez Arzate

defendants

Home Depot International, Inc.

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc. d/b/a The Home Depot

defendant counsels

Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims