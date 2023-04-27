Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Walmart to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Lipeles Law Group on behalf of maintenance worker who contends multiple labor law violations including failure to provide rest breaks and failure to provide accurate wage statements. The court action further contends the employee was wrongfully terminated after taking a medical leave. The case is 2:23-cv-03177, Gomes v. Wal-Mart Associates, Inc..

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 27, 2023, 3:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Gomes

defendants

Wal-Mart Associates, Inc.,

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination