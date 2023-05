New Suit - Employment

Brown University was sued Wednesday in Rhode Island District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The court case was brought by the Odu Law Firm on behalf of an administrative assistant who claims that he was wrongfully terminated due to the fact that his mental health leave was allegedly never approved. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00219, Gomes v. Brown University.

Education

May 25, 2023, 4:31 AM

Plaintiffs

John Gomes

Plaintiffs

Odu Law Firm, LLC

defendants

Brown University

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act