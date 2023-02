Who Got The Work

Baker McKenzie partner Edward D. Totino has entered an appearance for banking app Dave Inc. in a pending consumer class action. The complaint, filed Dec. 30 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by East End Trial Group, accuses Dave of falsely claiming that its cash advance services have no hidden costs or fees. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion, is 3:22-cv-02077, Golubiewski et al v. Dave Inc.

Fintech

February 13, 2023, 11:13 AM