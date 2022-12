New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Banking app Dave Inc. was hit with a consumer class action Friday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The lawsuit, filed by East End Trial Group, accuses Dave of falsely claiming that its cash advance services have no hidden costs or fees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02077, Golubiewski et al v. Dave Inc.

Fintech

December 30, 2022, 6:07 PM