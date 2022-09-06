New Suit - Employment

The Cleveland Clinic Foundation was sued Tuesday in Ohio Northern District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The court action, brought by Spitz Law on behalf of Ryan Golphin, accuses Cleveland Clinic of giving the plaintiff fewer accommodations amid the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the accommodations giving to white employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01568, Golphin v. The Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

Health Care

September 06, 2022, 3:14 PM