Who Got The Work

S. Brandon Owen and Adam Kenji Richards of Ray Quinney & Nebeker have entered appearances for Global Organics Merchants in a pending trademark lawsuit. The complaint was filed July 15 in Utah District Court by Phillips Winchester on behalf of health and wellness company GOLO. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jared C. Bennett, is 2:22-cv-00472, GOLO v. Global Organics Merchants.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 12, 2022, 10:42 AM