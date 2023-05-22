Who Got The Work

Kelly E. Farnan and Jason J. Rawnsley of Richards, Layton & Finger have entered appearances for Vitarmr LLC in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed April 7 in Delaware District Court by Barnes & Thornburg on behalf of Golo LLC, pursues claims against Vitarmr for its ongoing use of the 'Release' mark in connection with the marketing and sale of its weight management supplements on Amazon.com. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:23-cv-00396, Golo, LLC v. Vitarmr LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 22, 2023, 7:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Golo, LLC

Plaintiffs

Barnes & Thornburg

Karl S. Kronenberger

defendants

Vitarmr LLC

defendant counsels

Richards, Layton & Finger

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims