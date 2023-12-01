Who Got The Work

Adam V. Orlacchio and James G. Gorman III of Blank Rome have entered appearances for Reverse Group Inc., doing business as Reverse Health, in a pending trademark infringement and false advertising lawsuit. The action, filed Oct. 2 in Delaware District Court by Womble Bond Dickinson on behalf of Golo LLC, accuses the defendant of engaging in a 'bait-and-switch' scheme by using the 'Golo' mark in its online advertisements and leading unsuspecting consumers to believe that they are making a purchase with the plaintiff when they are actually making a purchase with the defendant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:23-cv-01089, Golo, LLC v. Reverse Group, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

December 01, 2023, 8:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Golo, LLC

Plaintiffs

Womble Bond Dickinson

defendants

Reverse Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

Blank Rome

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims