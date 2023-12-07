J. Kevin Fee, Brian Briggs, Stephanie E. O'Byrne and Jane W. Wise of DLA Piper have stepped in to defend Amazon.com in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Oct. 23 in Delaware District Court by Womble Bond Dickinson on behalf of Golo, accuses the defendant of engaging in a 'bait-and-switch' scheme by using the 'Golo' mark in its online advertisements and leading unsuspecting consumers to believe that they are making a purchase with the plaintiff when they are actually making a purchase with the defendant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:23-cv-01200, Golo, LLC v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.
