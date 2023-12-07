Who Got The Work

J. Kevin Fee, Brian Briggs, Stephanie E. O'Byrne and Jane W. Wise of DLA Piper have stepped in to defend Amazon.com in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Oct. 23 in Delaware District Court by Womble Bond Dickinson on behalf of Golo, accuses the defendant of engaging in a 'bait-and-switch' scheme by using the 'Golo' mark in its online advertisements and leading unsuspecting consumers to believe that they are making a purchase with the plaintiff when they are actually making a purchase with the defendant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:23-cv-01200, Golo, LLC v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

December 07, 2023, 8:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Golo, LLC

Plaintiffs

Womble Bond Dickinson

Stephen F. Shaw

Julie C. Giardina

Barry J. Herman

defendants

Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon.com, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jane W. Wise

DLA Piper

J. Kevin Fee

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims