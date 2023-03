Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Johnson & Bell on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Target and Pine Tree Commercial Realty to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Dunn Harrington LLC on behalf of Gregory Golminas, the executor of the Estate of Camille Golminas, who allegedly fell over an unmarked curb near an exit while operating a motorized cart and later died from her injuries. The case is 1:23-cv-01544, Golminas v. Target Corporation et al.