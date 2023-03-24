New Suit - Trademark

Kutak Rock and Haynes and Boone filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in Nebraska District Court on behalf of golf instruction and club fitting company Golftec Enterprises and two Golftec subsidiaries over its stylized G logo. The suit targets G Fairways Nebraska LLC and Porterfield LLC, doing business as G Fairways, for allegedly using a confusingly similar G design on its retail store and social media accounts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00110, Golftec Intellectual Property, LLC et al v. Porterfield, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 24, 2023, 4:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Golftec Enterprises, LLC

Golftec Franchising, LP

Golftec Intellectual Property, LLC

Plaintiffs

Kutak Rock

Ian R. Rainey

Robert Ziemian

Lee F. Johnston

defendants

G Fairways Nebraska, LLC

Porterfield, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims