New Suit - Employment

McNees Wallace & Nurick filed an ERISA lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court targeting the Wyeth Coordinated Bargaining Retirement Plan Trust. The suit was filed on behalf of Albert J. Golfieri, who claims is he still owed over $57,000 in pension payments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-01543, Golfieri v. Wyeth Coordinated Bargaining Retirement Plan - US et al.

Pennsylvania

October 04, 2022, 1:02 PM