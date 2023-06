New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Whirlpool was hit with a consumer class action on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Dovel & Luner, accuses the defendant of failing to disclose that its KitchenAid gas stoves emit harmful pollutants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04752, Goldstein v. Whirlpool Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 16, 2023, 4:24 PM

