New Suit

Spencer Fane filed an interpleader complaint Wednesday in Wyoming District Court on behalf of Scott J. Goldstein, an attorney licensed to practice in Missouri. The suit names William R. Fix and Peggy Jo Lynn Werbelow in connection with an underlying dispute over funds held by the plaintiff. The case is 2:23-cv-00099, Goldstein v. Werbelow et al.

Wyoming

June 07, 2023, 8:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Scott J Goldstein

Plaintiffs

Spencer Fane

defendants

Peggy Jo Lynn Werbelow

William R Fix

nature of claim: 890/