New Suit - Employment

Centene, a St. Louis-based health insurance intermediary, was sued Wednesday in Oregon District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was filed by the Pacific Justice Institute on behalf of a former manager of special projects who claims she was wrongfully denied a religious exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00763, Goldstein v. Centene Corporation et al.

Health Care

May 25, 2023, 7:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Kerry Goldstein

Plaintiffs

Pacific Justice Institute

defendants

Centene Corporation

Does 1-50

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination