New Suit - Class Action

Mutual of America Life Insurance was slapped with an ERISA class action Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The court case was filed by Nichols Kaster PLLP on behalf of participants of the Mutual of America Life Insurance Co. Savings Plan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07862, Goldstein et al v. Mutual of America Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 14, 2022, 6:18 PM