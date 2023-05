Who Got The Work

Connell Foley partner William P. Krauss has entered an appearance for Liberty Mutual Insurance in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, which centers on uninsured motorist benefits, was filed March 23 in New Jersey District Court by Law Office of Glenn Verchick on behalf of Benjamin M. Goldsmith. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Evelyn Padin, is 2:23-cv-01658, Goldsmith v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 08, 2023, 9:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Benjamin M. Goldsmith

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Glenn Verchick

defendants

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Connell Foley

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute