New Suit - ERISA

Lincoln National, an insurance and investment company, and Lincoln Life Assurance Company of Boston f/k/a Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Sunday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court action, which pertains to the denial of life insurance benefits, was brought by the Ginsburg Law Firm on behalf of Curtis Goldman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05031, Goldman v. Lincoln National Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

December 19, 2022, 6:01 AM